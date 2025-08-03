Breaking the silence on hepatitis!

On 28 July 2025, the world observed World Hepatitis Day, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) calling on governments and partners to accelerate efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat. The theme for this year, "Hepatitis: Let's break it down," urged action to dismantle barriers to prevention, testing, and treatment—from stigma to funding gaps.

"Every 30 seconds, someone dies from a hepatitis-related liver disease or liver cancer. Yet we have the tools to stop hepatitis," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Viral hepatitis types A through E are major causes of liver infection, but only B, C, and D can lead to chronic illness and raise the risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer. These three types affected over 300 million people globally and caused more than 1.3 million deaths annually.

Hepatitis D was recently classified as carcinogenic to humans, like hepatitis B and C. WHO published updated testing guidelines for hepatitis B and D in 2024 and continued monitoring clinical outcomes from new treatments.

Hepatitis C remained curable with oral medication in 2–3 months, while hepatitis B could be controlled with lifelong therapy. Treatment options for hepatitis D were still evolving. WHO stressed that expanding services—vaccination, testing, harm reduction, and treatment—within national health systems was essential.

WHO also partnered with Rotary International and the World Hepatitis Alliance to amplify global advocacy and emphasise the critical role of community leadership in eliminating hepatitis and reducing liver cancer deaths by 2030.

Source: World Health Organisation