BENDSTA urges sensible regulations to support harm reduction products

The Bangladesh Electronic Nicotine Delivery System Traders Association (BENDSTA) called for sensible regulations for electronic cigarettes (e-cigs) and other tobacco harm reduction products at a press conference, says a press release.

During the press conference, BENDSTA voiced concerns over the proposed amendments to the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act, 2005 (amended in 2013). The draft proposal, published for public opinion, includes a provision to completely ban products like e-cigarettes, which the organisation claims could be harmful to public health and the relevant industry. The draft proposal, which was sent out for public opinion in 2022, was sent back to the Cabinet last year (2023) due to a lack of stakeholder input and the need for further review.

Representing major vape importers in Bangladesh, BENDSTA strongly criticised the rushed policy-making process and underscored the critical need for stakeholder dialogue to ensure regulations align with the government's public health objectives and revenue goals.

BENDSTA's president, Schumann Zaman, stated, "We fully support the government's efforts to control smoking and the harmful effects of tobacco. However, there are a lot of misconceptions surrounding vaping. E-cigarettes and vapes should not be placed in the same category as traditional cigarettes. These products do not contain tar, the most harmful substance created by combustion in cigarettes, making them significantly less harmful."

Zaman also addressed misconceptions surrounding vaping. "There is a growing body of international evidence supporting vaping as a safer alternative to smoking. The UK Health Security Agency has certified that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking, and countries such as the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden are encouraging its use as part of their public health policies. Sweden, for example, has achieved a smoking prevalence under 5%, largely due to policies that support tobacco harm reduction products like e-cigarettes."

Zaman added, "Banning e-cigarettes is an easy but ineffective solution. Countries like India have banned vaping, but usage remains prevalent through illegal channels. Instead of prohibiting these products, we should focus on sensible regulations that can help reduce traditional smoking and support the government's health objectives."

BENDSTA speakers highlighted the potential economic benefits of regulating, rather than banning, e-cigarettes. The UK government, for instance, earned £310 million from the vaping sector in 2021, providing a valuable revenue stream while supporting public health goals.

In closing, BENDSTA reiterated its call for the government to include the association in stakeholder discussions regarding the regulation of vaping products. "We urge the interim government to engage with us in an evidence-based dialogue to craft policies that align with Bangladesh's public health agenda while promoting harm reduction."

Formed in 2016, BENDSTA is committed to promoting tobacco harm reduction products as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes. The organisation believes that regulated vaping can significantly contribute to reducing the harm caused by smoking and support the public health goals of Bangladesh.