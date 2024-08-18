Aiming to bridge the global health equity gap

The health equity gap remains a pressing issue, particularly affecting people in lower-income countries. These nations, despite shouldering 70% of the world's disease burden, receive only a fraction of global health investments. The consequences are dire, with reduced access to quality medicines and care leading to over 5 million deaths annually in low- and middle-income countries.

In response to this critical issue, Pfizer has launched the Accord for a Healthier World, an initiative designed to tackle these disparities. Through the accord, Pfizer pledges to provide its entire portfolio of medicines and vaccines on a not-for-profit basis to 45 lower-income countries. This commitment is a significant step towards improving access to essential health resources where they are most needed.

To ensure these resources effectively reach those in need, the accord involves collaboration with governments and stakeholders in eligible countries. The focus is on exploring comprehensive solutions to overcome system-level barriers that hinder patient access. This includes pursuing more efficient regulatory pathways, enhancing supply chain logistics, and advancing health workforce training and development.

The ultimate goal of Pfizer's Accord for a Healthier World is to address the multifaceted challenges that limit access to care and to align with each country's national health priorities. By addressing these barriers, Pfizer aims to significantly improve patient access and contribute to closing the global health equity gap.