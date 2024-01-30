Who’s to blame for vegetable price spiral?

From farmers to end-consumers, everyone frustrated with prices

Azizul Haque, a day labourer in Mirpur-14, was upset to see the price of papaya when he went to do grocery shopping yesterday: the price has nearly doubled in just a few days.

"Due to the rise in vegetable prices, papaya was the only one I could afford. At this rate, we won't be able to afford any vegetables soon," said a crestfallen Azizul.

He used to buy papaya at Tk 10-15 per kg, but it now costs Tk 30-50 a kg despite this being peak season.

But the farmers in Manikganj who grow the papaya that is sold in Dhaka's kitchen markets such as the one in Mirpur-14 are not getting anywhere close to that price, highlighting the dysfunctional fresh produce supply chain that is compounding the cost of living crisis the poor and the low-income groups are grappling with for more than a year now.

One such farmer is Monir Hossain, who cultivated carrots, papayas, coriander and radishes on his 185-decimal land in Manikganj.

He sold the carrots for Tk 13 per kg, papayas for Tk 17 a kg, coriander for Tk 25 a kg and radishes for Tk 12 kg to a middleman at Chiding Char in Manikganj's Singair upazila.

He made a profit of Tk 1.38 lakh against his investment of Tk 3 lakh for harvesting the winter crops.

"With this profit, I am still struggling to run my family. If anyone in my family falls ill, I have to take a loan."

And if he factors in the labour put in by himself, his wife and son, his profit of Tk 1.38 lakh seems "very little", said Monir, who sold his produce to Abdur Razzak.

Razzak brought the produce to the Karwan Bazar wholesale market in Dhaka, where he sold the carrots for an average of Tk 18 per kg, papayas for Tk 22 a kg, coriander for Tk 30 a kg and radishes for Tk 16 a kg to wholesalers.

The wholesalers later sold the produce to retail traders.

Carrots, on average, were sold for Tk 22 per kg, papayas for Tk 24 a kg, coriander for Tk 40 a kg and radishes for Tk 17 a kg.

The retail traders sell the produce to consumers.

Each kg of carrot was sold for Tk 30-40, papaya for Tk 30-50, coriander for Tk 50-80 and radish for Tk 30-40.

This is not an isolated case. The prices of almost all vegetables sold in Dhaka double or triple during their transit from the farms to the kitchen markets from the adjacent areas, the correspondents have found from field visits.

As much as 50 percent of the fresh produce sold in the capital comes from the adjacent areas such as Munshiganj, Savar's Hemayetpur, Jhawchar, Jadhurchar, and Boilapur.

"The poor supply chain system is mainly to blame for such a price hike of vegetables and everything else," said Selim Raihan, executive director at the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling.

For want of a well-developed supply chain, communication system and information flows, farmers are selling their produce to middlemen at throwaway prices.

"The middlemen exploit the situation and sell the produce at high prices, for which the urban poor are suffering the most," said Raihan, also a professor at the University of Dhaka's Department of Economics.

Due to the stubbornly high inflation for close to two years now, the poverty-stricken poor and the low-income demographic are making do with less nutritious, low-quality food, which will have health and inter-generational effects on them.

Urban inflation stayed above 9 percent since March last year and so did food inflation in urban areas, according to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

"I do not see any visible initiatives at the policy level of the government to bring down food inflation and enact a strong market management policy to put an end to domestic market anomalies," Raihan said.

He called for establishing a well-developed supply chain with rules and regulations on how much extra a middleman can add to the price of fresh produce as well as creating awareness among farmers and introducing commodity exchange for farmers.

Whether such a mechanism would suit the middlemen and wholesalers remains up in the air.

Razzak, the middleman from Manikganj, maintains he is within his rights to add an average markup of Tk 5 on each kg of the fresh produce he purchased from the farmer Monir.

"I had to hire labour, I had to hire a truck, I had to pay commission for selling the produce in Kawran Bazar," he said, adding that his average outlay on each kg of the fresh produce is Tk 4.7.

Often, the middlemen have to entertain extortionists on the highways.

Anwar Hossain, a vegetable wholesaler in Kawran Bazar, says he has no option but to add a 15 percent markup on the produce he purchases from middlemen to factor in rot and damage.

The wholesalers also have to pay extra to the kitchen market authorities where the produce is sold.

"Most of the time, we take capital from the kitchen market authorities to run our trade and we have to pay them a 5 percent interest. If we count everything, we have no option but to sell the produce at a minimum of 15 percent extra to survive," he added.

The vegetable vendors in the kitchen markets also maintain they have no option but to charge the prices that they do.

"We do not even think about the price that the farmer sells the produce," said a vegetable vendor in Mirpur's Shewrapara wishing not to be named.

Their prices are determined by what they pay the wholesalers. They also factor in staff salary, space rent and utility bills.

"If I do not make a profit, how will I run my business and my family?" he said.

The same question is weighing too heavily on the day labourer Azizul's mind.

"My income has not increased for the last couple of years. But the prices of everything have gone up, including vegetables. How will we manage to live in such an era of skyrocketing prices?"