Veggies too pricey even in mid-winter

Low-income people forced to buy less; traders pin blame on inadequate supply

Vegetables brought from nearby villages are being unloaded from boats in Sylhet’s Kanaighat Char Bazar. Prices of winter vegetables remain relatively high in the kitchen markets for what traders say is a supply dearth owing to reduced production. Growers in Kanaighat sold each 100 pieces of cauliflowers for Tk 4,000 to Tk 6,000, depending on the size. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Prices of almost all vegetables have unusually increased in Dhaka's kitchen markets over the last two weeks though it is the peak season for winter vegetables, hitting the consumers hard.

Usually, the vegetable price remains low at this time.

These correspondents went to different kitchen markets yesterday and found each kg of brinjal was sold for Tk 70-100, beans for Tk 60-100, tomatoes for Tk 50-60, bottle gourd for Tk 70-100, bitter gourd for Tk 80-120, potatoes for Tk 55-60, and onions (local) for Tk 80-100. Each piece of cauliflower is available for Tk 40-60 and cabbage for Tk 40-50.

These markets are Shewrapara, Kazipara, Ibrahimpur, Kochukhet, and Karwan Bazar.

Prices of these items have gone up at least Tk 10-20 per kg from two weeks ago.

Citing farmers, traders said vegetable production and harvesting were affected due to heavy fog, which causes a rise in price hike.

Mofizur Rahman, a trader at Karwan Bazar, said the supply of vegetables is inadequate against the demand.

A field-level agriculture officer in Sherpur of Bogura, famous for vegetable production, attributed this situation to increase of production and labour costs.

Seeking anonymity as he is not authorised to talk about this, he said transport cost and prices of agri-inputs, including fertilisers and seeds, have gone up.

Vegetable prices are two to three times higher compared to the previous year, said Jamal Uddin, a trader at Ibrahimpur kitchen market.

"At this time last year, potatoes were sold for Tk 20 a kg, but now I have to sell the item for Tk 60 per kg. Onions were sold for Tk 30-35 a kg, but its price is now Tk 90," he told The Daily Star.

Prices of chickens and eggs have also gone up. Customers were yesterday buying broiler chicken for Tk 200-210 a kg and chicken (Sonali) for Tk 3,00-340 a kg, up from 10 last week.

Each dozen eggs were sold for Tk 130-135 in these kitchen markets, up from Tk 5 last week.

Low and fixed-income people are the worst sufferers as they have to buy less to due to soaring prices.

"Last year at this moment, I bought 5 kg of potatoes for Tk 100, onions for Tk 30-35, and broiler chicken for Tk 150 a kg. He purchased vegetables at half the prices than that of this year, said a government official at Kochukhet kitchen market.

Requesting not to be named, the official said he had to buy less vegetables against the demand for spiralling prices.

Abu Sayeed, who runs a hostel in Purba Raza Bazar area, said with Tk 2,800, he could purchase required vegetables, fish, chickens, and other daily essentials for the meals of 50 people for a day last month. Now, he could not buy the same quantity with Tk 3,000.

"I maintain my four-member family with the earnings from the business. Due to the price hike, I'm becoming indebted to traders," he said.