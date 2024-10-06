Soaring prices of essentials: Govt to form task force to monitor market

The interim government is set to form a task force to monitor the market to reign in the soaring prices of daily essentials.

"The task force will be on the field soon," said Asif Mahmud, youth and sports adviser, wrote on his verified Facebook timeline.

"Even after making many products duty-free, there was no impact on the market due to the misdoings of syndicates. The process of forming a task force to monitor the market is underway," he wrote.

The prices of daily essentials including rice, eggs, broiler chicken, soybean oil, palm oil, sugar and vegetables have increased significantly.