More and more people now turning to OMS

Leaving his poultry shop for his salesman, Abul Kashem rushed to gate-1 of New Market around 11:00am yesterday to buy essentials from an OMS outlet.

But he found some 20 people already waiting there in a queue snaking down the street. They all would buy subsidised commodities being sold from a truck under the government's Open Market Sale programme.

"The soaring prices of essential has forced me to come here. This is the second time I have come here to buy essentials. My small business is not good either," said 55-year-old Kashem, who runs the poultry shop at the New Market kitchen market.

He said his daily sales amounted to around Tk 20,000 even a year ago, but the figure has halved now.

"Things have become very difficult for me now as the living costs are going up. Buying commodities for my five-member family at subsidised rates gives me some relief. But I am not sure when I would be able to buy essentials today [yesterday] as the queue is quite long," said Kashem.

He managed to buy five kg rice at Tk 30 per kg after waiting in a queue for about an hour.

Apart from the people from low-income families, members of limited-income families are also queuing up before the OMS outlets as the prices of almost all essentials continue to soar. Sadly, many people return home empty-handed as the outlets run out of goods fast.

OMS is a government price support programme for the low-income people to cushion the blow of rising food prices. The food ministry is running 964 OMS centres across the country, including 110 in the capital, where rice and flour are sold.

People buying potatoes, soybean oil, and pulse after enduring a long wait in queues. Photo: Prabir Das

On the other hand, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is selling onions, potatoes, lentils and soybean oil in Dhaka city from 30 trucks at subsidised prices. The TCB is also selling essentials at fair prices for one crore low-income families across the country through "family cards".

According to BBS data, food inflation stood at 12.56 percent in October this year, the highest in at least a decade. Non-food inflation advanced 48 basis points to 8.3 percent.

Data from the TCB shows that the price of fine rice increased by 2.24 percent, coarse lentils increased by 2.38 percent, potatoes by 85.11 percent, local onions 193.33 percent, imported Indian variety 153.33 percent and broiler chicken by 6.78 percent in the last one year.

The price of sugar rose by 28.26 percent, salt 9.33 percent and brown eggs 2.56 percent during the same period.

STRUGGLE FOR BUYING ESSENTIALS

Visiting 11 OMS and TCB sales points in the capital yesterday, The Daily Star found a large number of people, including women and elderly persons, waiting in long queues to buy essentials.

Monwara Begum, a resident of Hazi Rahim Box Lane in Lalbagh's Posta area, left her home for the OMS outlet near Agrani School and College in Azimpur around 6:30am. By the time she reached there, a lot of people had already queued up.

"It is very tough for me to walk so long at this age. I have no choice but to walk," said the woman in her early 70s.

Monwara lives with her daughter and son-in-law. A worker at a garment factory, her daughter earns Tk 7,000 a month. Her husband, who is employed in a shop at Chawk Bazar, earns around Tk 8,000. As they work, Monwara has to go out to buy commodities.

"We used to buy fish at least three days a week, but now we can afford it once a week. If I don't come here, we will not be able to survive," she said.

Abdul Quader, a sales staff at an OMS truck near Agrani School and College, said the number of buyers have been increasing by the day over the last one month.

He said 10 people would return home empty-handed on average a month ago, but the figure has doubled now.

Shefali Begum, a 50-year-old widow, came to an OMS outlet near Abdul Goni Road around 8:00am. But she had to wait for more than an hour to buy 5-kg rice and 5-kg flour for Tk 270 -- around Tk 205 cheaper than the retail market price.

"I came early as I couldn't buy commodities yesterday [Monday]. I can't afford to buy essentials from the retail market," said Shefali who earns around Tk 5,000 a month by collecting plastic and selling those to scrap shops.

Ghulam Rahman, president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, said more people crowding OMS outlets indicates that people's purchase capacity has decreased.

He said there are some people who buy OMS products and sell those to fund their purchase of other products, meaning their condition is even worse.

"People resort to such unethical means when they become extremely vulnerable," he said.

Rahman called upon the government to take steps to increase the income of the people.