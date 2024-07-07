Fish, veggie prices soar amid supply shortage

The prices of fish and vegetables have surged in Bagerhat due to a supply shortage, leaving consumers in dire straits.

Visiting different markets in the district recently, including Bagerhat Bazaar, Darga Haat, and Signboard Haat, this correspondent found hilsa weighing one kilogramme or more are being sold at Tk 1,700-1,900 per kg, while those weighing around 500 grammes are being sold at Tk 800-1,300 per kg.

Other local fish varieties like rohu and katla are priced at Tk 350-400 per kg, bhetki at Tk 700-1,00 per kg, pangasius at Tk 190-250 per kg, tilapia at around Tk 210 per kg, and different shrimp varieties such as harina, chami and chaka at Tk 600-800 per kg.

"I usually buy pangas or silver carp for my family as those tend to be less pricey. However, even those saw a hike in price by Tk 80-90 per kg. If this trend continues, middle and lower-income families will struggle to afford fish for consumption," said Ruhul Amin Sheikh, a local resident.

Meanwhile, vegetables including potatoes are now selling for Tk 55-60 per kg, eggplants for Tk 155-170, tomatoes for Tk 150-160, bitter gourds for Tk 100 kg, bottle gourds for Tk 40-60 each, green chilies for Tk 350-400 per kg, while leafy greens are now Tk 20-40 per bunch. However, pumpkins and pointed gourds remain relatively affordable at Tk 30-40 and Tk 25-35 per kg respectively.

"People are finding it difficult to sustain as the market prices of fish, vegetables and other essentials keep on rising," said Asit, a shopper at Signboard Haat.

In contrast, meat prices remained somewhat unchanged since last month, with beef selling for Tk 750, mutton for Tk 1,000, broiler chicken for Tk 180-220, sonali chicken for Tk 300, and local chicken for Tk 500-550 per kg. Salam Sheikh, a meat seller, however, remarked that the sale of meat dropped considerably since Eid-ul-Azha.

Abdullah Al Imran, assistant director of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection in Bagerhat, said they are regularly monitoring the markets and will take legal actions if irregularities are found.