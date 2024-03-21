Govt allows private sector to import 83,000 tonnes of rice

The government has asked the private sector to import 83,000 tonnes of rice within a month, aiming to further control the hike in rice prices in the retail market across the country.

An official order was issued by the Ministry of Food in this regard today.

"We have approved a total of 30 private sector companies to import 49,000 tonnes boiled and 34,000 tonnes non-boiled atap rice aiming to further control the rice price hike in the retail market," said M Habibur Rahman Hosaini, additional secretary (procurement and supply) of the food ministry.

The order was issued today with a view to cover the gap before the upcoming boro harvest, which would at least take a month, said the official.

The private importers have to market this amount of rice by April 25, according to the official order.

The importing companies have to sell the rice in sacks directly in the market instead of re-packaging these goods.

The public sector accumulated food storage stood at 14,69,278 tonnes -- 11,99,715 tonnes rice, 2,62,330 tonnes wheat and the rest 10,884 tonnes paddy till today.