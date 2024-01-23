Saima Wazed appointed WHO regional director

Saima Wazed was appointed as the World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director for South-East Asia by the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Switzerland today.

She would be the first regional director from Bangladesh and the second female regional director of WHO South-East Asia.

Saima, who was nominated on November 1, 2023, in a vote by the Regional Committee for South-East Asia, begins a five-year term on February 1, 2024.

After taking oath, Saima in her acceptance speech at the WHO Executive Board, said, "I am excited for all that we can, and will, do together in the coming years."

Emphasising her priorities, she said her strong focus would be on mental health, and devising and implementing specific interventions for women and children, including pregnant women, and the use of technology.

She also stressed the importance of partnerships, collaboration and financing that's transparent, sustainable, and provides adequate return on investment.

Since 2019 she has been an advisor to the WHO director-general on Mental Health and Autism and has been a member of WHO's Expert Advisory Panel on Mental Health since 2014.

She was designated goodwill ambassador for Autism in WHO South-East Asia in 2017.