Saima Wazed nominated to lead WHO South-East Asia region

Bangabandhu's granddaughter Saima Wazed has been nominated as the next World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia.

"Member states voted to nominate Saima Wazed during a closed meeting at the seventy-sixth session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia Region," said a WHO news release.

The nomination will be submitted to the WHO Executive Board during its 154th session, taking place on 22-27 January, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The newly appointed regional director will take office on 1 February 2024, the release said.