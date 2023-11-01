Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Nov 1, 2023 02:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 02:48 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Saima Wazed nominated to lead WHO South-East Asia region

BSS, Dhaka
Wed Nov 1, 2023 02:14 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 02:48 PM
Saima Wazed. File photo

Bangabandhu's granddaughter Saima Wazed has been nominated as the next World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia.

"Member states voted to nominate Saima Wazed during a closed meeting at the seventy-sixth session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia Region," said a WHO news release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The nomination will be submitted to the WHO Executive Board during its 154th session, taking place on 22-27 January, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The newly appointed regional director will take office on 1 February 2024, the release said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের নির্বাচনী পরিবেশ গভীরভাবে পর্যবেক্ষণ করছে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র: ম্যাথু মিলার

মার্কিন পররাষ্ট্র দপ্তর বলেছে, তারা বাংলাদেশে সহিংসতার ঘটনাগুলো খুবই গুরুত্বের সঙ্গে নিচ্ছে এবং বাংলাদেশে অবাধ ও সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের লক্ষ্য অর্জনের জন্য সংলাপ গুরুত্বপূর্ণ।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিরপুরে আজও পোশাকশ্রমিক বিক্ষোভ, আ. লীগের ধাওয়ার অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে