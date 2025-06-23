High Court orders urgent mosquito control in Dhaka

Bench directs city corporations to curb dengue and chikungunya risks within two months

Attendants of patients sleeping inside mosquito nets on the premises of the Shishu Hospital in the capital. The sharp rise in dengue cases and deaths in recent times has increased people’s vigilance against the mosquito-borne virus. The photo was taken around 1:00am on Tuesday. Photo: Rashed Shumon

The High Court today directed authorities to take immediate steps to control mosquitoes in all affected areas of Dhaka.

The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Sk Tahsin Ali passed the order following a petition by Supreme Court lawyer Md Salequzzaman, who attached newspaper reports highlighting severe mosquito infestation and rising cases of dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

Barrister Salequzzaman moved the petition himself, while deputy attorney-generals Md. Mohaddes-Ul-Islam and Mahfuz Bin Yusuf represented the state during the hearing.

The court instructed them to implement mosquito-control measures at once and submit separate compliance reports within two months.

The HC also issued a rule asking why the failure to curb mosquitoes— blamed for the surge in mosquito-borne illnesses—should not be declared illegal, and why authorities should not be compelled to act immediately.

Respondents include the secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives; the chief executive officers of Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation; and the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services.

They must reply to the rule within four weeks.