Dengue now a year-long threat

Dengue has emerged as a year-round threat in recent years, in contrast to the common understanding that the mosquito-borne fever occurs mainly during the monsoon.

This year, the country is grappling with its most severe outbreak. Despite a gradual decline in infection rates, the number of cases and fatalities remains alarmingly high, even as November begins.

Till 2014, DGHS data indicated dengue infection typically begins in June. Only 12 dengue cases were diagnosed in the country before June (from 2001 to 2014) -- five in May 2001, one each in May 2003, 2004, and 2009, and four in 2013 of the same month. But the situation started to change after 2014.

According to DGHS, at least 10 dengue patients died while 1,357 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of dengue cases this year till yesterday rose to 2,76,163, while fatalities increased to 1,380.

The total number of cases in the first three days of November this year stands at 4,968, while 30 died during the same time. Last year, as many as 19,334 dengue cases and 113 deaths were recorded in November, when entomologists thought cases would start to decline from this month.

Entomologist Prof Kabirul Bashar said dengue is no longer a seasonal fever, rather it is now a round the year problem. However, he hopes the number of cases would reduce significantly in upcoming months.

As an Aedes mosquito can live up to 40 days, the impact will remain active for 40 days after rain and will reduce further during winter, he said.

Bashar advised the government to start destroying Aedes breeding sources immediately to control dengue next year.

He said authorities will have to conduct a door-to-door drive, with the cooperation of the city's health workers, once every 15 days. They should also impose a fine if they find breeding sources after visiting a house for the third time.

Bashar said the reasons for round the year dengue menace are climate change, multi-story buildings (where cars are kept and washed), a huge number of under-construction buildings, and preserving water in drums or buckets.

"The number of multi-story buildings and cars have increased significantly since 2014, both of which play a significant role in the spread of dengue during the dry season, as stagnant water accumulates in these places," he said.

He said certain areas of Dhaka have water shortages and residents store water in buckets or drums, contributing to year-round dengue outbreaks. Those who store water in such a way should wash them weekly with detergent to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

He also suggested keeping the underground parking spots in the buildings clean.