8 die of dengue in a day

Dengue deaths in Bangladesh 2024
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least eight dengue patients died, while 1,108 patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of the deaths, one each was recorded in Barishal, Chattogram, and Dhaka divisions and the rest in Dhaka city.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 223 while the total number of cases rose to 44,764, of which 25,597 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,680 dengue patients are undergoing treatment.

A total of 40,861 patients have been released till yesterday.

