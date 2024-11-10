Disease
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 10, 2024 08:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 08:23 PM

Disease

5 die of dengue

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 10, 2024
At least five dengue patients died and 1,337 patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Of the deaths, four were in Dhaka city and one in Dhaka division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 355 while total number of cases rose to 72,393, of which 42,618 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,922 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital and 2,474 across the country.

A total of 67,642 patients have been released till today.

