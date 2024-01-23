24 more dengue patients hospitalised

Twenty-four dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours till this morning, seven of whom are from Dhaka.

With the new cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 907, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 14 people have died of the mosquito-borne disease in the first 23 days of 2024.

A total of 143 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 750 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 reported cases.