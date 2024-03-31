Dengue outbreak: 11 more hospitalised in 24 hours

No fresh death due to dengue was reported in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till yesterday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, 11 patients were hospitalised with viral fever during this period, according to the DGHS. Of them, nine were admitted in Dhaka hospitals, while the rest was outside the capital.

A total of 65 patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, 1,684 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.