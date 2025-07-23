Dengue cases reach 18,000 this year

Experts warn situation may worsen in August

With 444 new dengue cases reported in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, the total number of cases this year rose to 18,000. Meanwhile, three more deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of dengue-related deaths to 65.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), all three of the latest deaths occurred in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 1,332 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, with 952 of them outside Dhaka.

Experts have warned that the situation may worsen in August due to recent rainfall patterns, which create ideal conditions for Aedes mosquitoes, the carriers of the dengue virus.

"Intermittent rain is highly favourable for the spread of dengue, which is already present across the country," said entomologist GM Saifur Rahman.

He said Aedes mosquitoes are more active during overcast or gloomy weather, which has been widespread recently. "During the monsoon, dengue cases can be up to nine times higher than in the dry season," he added.

Saifur urged people to take precautions such as wearing full-sleeve clothing, using mosquito nets, and regularly cleaning areas like rooftops to eliminate breeding sites.

He criticised the authorities for inadequate anti-mosquito drives. "They often fail to operate properly in infected areas, even in homes where cases are reported," he said.

Jahangirnagar University entomologist Prof Kabirul Bashar predicted that dengue cases in August could be at least three times higher than in July, with a possible further rise in September.

He stressed the importance of controlling larvae and breeding sites. "When both mosquito populations and infected individuals increase at the same time, the disease spreads rapidly," he said.

Bashar called for targeted hotspot management around the homes of dengue patients to kill adult mosquitoes and prevent further breeding.

He also warned that hospitals can become transmission hotspots if Aedes mosquitoes bite infected patients and then others, and stressed the need for mosquito control in facilities where patients are being treated.

"Without active community involvement in removing breeding sources at the household level, dengue will be difficult to control," he added.