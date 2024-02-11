Coronavirus
Staff Correspondent
Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 04:43 AM

Most Viewed

Coronavirus

Bangladesh reports 36 more Covid cases

Staff Correspondent
Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 04:43 AM
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 36 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday while the infection rate has risen slightly to 6.10 percent from Friday's 5.64 percent.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 20,47,523. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

DGHS data shows the number of fatalities now stands at 29,483, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent. So far, DGHS has reported six Covid-related deaths this year.

The total positivity rate currently stands at 13.08 percent.

Due to a sudden rise in infection rate from the beginning of this year, the government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রূপগঞ্জে ‘জমি দখল নিয়ে’ দুপক্ষের সংঘর্ষে গুলিবিদ্ধ অন্তত ১০

সংঘর্ষে উভয়পক্ষই আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র ব্যবহার করে...

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ব্যাংক ও ব্যাংকিং খাতের তথ্য জনসাধারণের জন্য উন্মুক্ত করুন: অধ্যাপক ওয়াহিদউদ্দিন মাহমুদ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification