Bangladesh reports 36 more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported 36 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday while the infection rate has risen slightly to 6.10 percent from Friday's 5.64 percent.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 20,47,523.

DGHS data shows the number of fatalities now stands at 29,483, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent. So far, DGHS has reported six Covid-related deaths this year.

The total positivity rate currently stands at 13.08 percent.

Due to a sudden rise in infection rate from the beginning of this year, the government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again.