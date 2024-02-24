Coronavirus
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Feb 24, 2024 06:11 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 06:12 PM

Most Viewed

Coronavirus

37 more Covid-19 cases in 24hrs

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Feb 24, 2024 06:11 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 06:12 PM

Bangladesh reported 37 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till this morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,048,186, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,488 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 10.22 percent as 362 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.39 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

সাবেক মার্কিন জেনারেলের চোখে ইউক্রেন-রাশিয়া যুদ্ধের ২ বছর

২০২২ সালের ২৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ইউক্রেনে রুশ বাহিনীর হামলার পর পেরিয়ে গেছে দুই বছর। এখন পর্যন্ত এই হামলা বন্ধের কোনো আভাস পাওয়া যাচ্ছে না। ফলে যুদ্ধের ভবিষ্যৎ কোন দিকে গড়াচ্ছে, সে বিষয়েও সঠিক কোনো...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

মার্কিন উপসহকারী পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী আফরিন আক্তারের সঙ্গে বিএনপির বৈঠক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification