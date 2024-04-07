Coronavirus
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Apr 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Coronavirus

15 new Covid-19 cases reported

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Apr 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Another dies of Covid-19

Bangladesh reported 15 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till yesterday morning. With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,049,626, according to the DGHS.

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,493 as no new fatalities were reported during this period. The daily case test positivity rate was 4.46 percent as 336 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The recovery and death rates stood at 98.41 percent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ছুটির দিন শনিবারেও ১৬৩৬ মেগাওয়াট লোডশেডিং

বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রগুলোতে গ্যাস সরবরাহ না বাড়ানো পর্যন্ত পরিস্থিতির উন্নতির সম্ভাবনা নেই বলে মনে করছেন বিপিডিবির কর্মকর্তারা।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

এত নেতা-ফেতার দরকার নাই, নেতা যত কম হয় তত ভালো থাকবেন: শিল্পমন্ত্রী

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification