Deaths & infections
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Feb 16, 2024 06:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 06:28 PM

Most Viewed

Deaths & infections

One more Covid-19 death, 43 cases recorded in 24hrs

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Feb 16, 2024 06:26 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 06:28 PM

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19 death and 43 fresh cases in 24 hours till this morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,485 and caseload to 2,04,7796, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 9.03 percent as 476 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

গ্রামীণ টেলিকম ভবনে ঢুকে প্রতিষ্ঠান দখল চেষ্টায় জাতিসংঘের উদ্বেগ

জাতিসংঘ মহাসচিব আন্তোনিও গুতেরেসের মুখপাত্র স্টিফেন ডুজারিক নিউইয়র্কে এক ব্রিফিংয়ে এ উদ্বেগ প্রকাশ করেন।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গাজীপুরের শ্রীপুরে মধ্যযুগের স্থাপত্যের ধ্বংসাবশেষ ও দেয়ালের খোঁজ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification