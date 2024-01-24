Covid infection rate still high

The Covid-19 infection rate in the country slightly dropped today but it's still high and above 5 percent. However, no Covid-19 death was reported in the country in the last 24-hour till this morning.

According to the DGHS, the infection rate slightly dropped to 8.41 percent from Tuesday's 8.62 percent in the country while on Monday it was 5.41 percent, on Sunday it was 5.92 percent, indicating a sudden rise in the daily infection rate this week.

Meanwhile, at least 38 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today. However, 34 new cases were recorded yesterday.

DGHS data show that the total positivity rate stands now at 13.09 percent while the total number of cases rose to 2,046,861.

No deaths were reported from Covid-19 in the 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country remains at 29,481 since 2020 and the death rate is 1.44 percent.