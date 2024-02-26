Deaths & infections
45 new Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 45 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country's total caseload now stands at 2,048,277. The official death toll remains at 29,489 as no new deaths were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 8.46 percent as 532 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remain unchanged at 98.39 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

