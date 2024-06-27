Golf
AFP, New Delhi
Thu Jun 27, 2024 03:04 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 03:09 PM

Most Viewed

Golf

Cricket great Kapil Dev becomes new India golf chief

AFP, New Delhi
Thu Jun 27, 2024 03:04 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 03:09 PM
PHOTO: X

India's World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has been appointed president of the Professional Golf Tour of India.

The switch in sports will enable Dev's "valuable experience as a professional sportsman" to drive "the further growth of Indian professional golf," said PGTI chief executive, Uttam Singh Mundy.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dev, 65, was one of the world greatest all-rounders who led India to their first World Cup triumph in 1983 and ended his glittering career in 1994 with 434 Test wickets and 5,248 runs.

The World Cup final upset victory at Lord's against the West Indies triggered a cricket revolution in India.

He later focused on golf and welcomed the post as it would enable him to "spend more time with my golfing friends and play a little more".

Related topic:
kapil devGolfProfessional Golf Tour of IndiaPGTI
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

McIlroy to take a break from golf after U.S. Open heartbreak

1w ago

‘We know the importance of Virat Kohli’

1y ago

Golf world no. 1 Scheffler detained outside PGA course: US media

1m ago

Siddikur left ruing his luck

1y ago
Siddikur Rahman

Siddikur rolls back the years

1y ago
স্টার্টআপ
|বাণিজ্য

প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে উপেক্ষিত স্টার্টআপ

এতে দেশের বেসরকারি ১৩ হাইটেক পার্কের বিকাশ বাধাগ্রস্ত হবে। সেখানকার স্টার্টআপগুলো ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হবে বলে আশঙ্কা করছেন সংশ্লিষ্টরা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

২০২৩ সালে আওয়ামী লীগের আয় ২৭ কোটি ১৪ লাখ টাকা

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification