Wings wide open

A peacock pansy spreads its glorious wings while resting on a flower in Chattogram's Banshkhali tea garden. Known for its vivid eyespots and seasonal forms, this butterfly is common across South and Southeast Asia. Its population is stable and often spotted in grasslands, gardens, and tea estates. Active year-round, it feeds on nectar and lays eggs on various host plants. While caterpillars favour low-lying herbs, adults bask in the sun, using their colourful wing patterns to ward off predators. As both pollinator and prey, the peacock pansy plays an important role in maintaining ecological balance.



PHOTO: KAMOL DAS