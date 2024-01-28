Tetulia records season’s lowest temperature at 5 degrees Celsius

The temperature in Panchagarh's Tentulia dropped to 5 degrees Celsius today, the lowest of the season in Bangladesh, according to Met office.

Rangpur Meteorological Department recorded the temperature of Tetulia at 9:00am today.

Around 6:00am, the temperature in Panchagarh and Dinajpur was recorded at 5.5 degrees Celsius today.

Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping all the districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and 12 other districts of the country, Meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department Bazlur Rashid told The Daily Star.

However, the temperature is not likely to drop further and the temperature may rise from tomorrow, the meteorologist said.

The Met office has also said that there is a possibility of rain on February 1 and 2.

Our Dinajpur correspondent reports, Md Asaduzzaman, in-charge of Dinajpur Met office, said his office recorded 5.5 degree Celsius around 6:00am.

The district education office announced closure of all the schools, including primary and secondary schools, for today and tomorrow.

The schools were also closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the drop in temperature. As the temperature rose to 7.2 degree Celsius, the school was open on Thursday.

The wage earners are in trouble amid the cold. Sohrab Hossain, resident of Ranirbandar village in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur said his daily earning was affected as it is not easy to work at the crop field in such cold. However, the situation get improves when sunlight appears.