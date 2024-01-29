Dinajpur records today’s lowest temperature at 5.7 degrees Celsius

Secondary schools open today

Primary schools in Dinajpur remained closed while secondary educational institutions were opened today as the temperature of the district increased slightly.

Rafiqul Islam, district education officer, confirmed the matter.

Dinajpur Met office recorded temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius in the morning, up from 5.5 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Photo: Star

Asaduzzaman, in-charge of Dinajpur Met office, said they recorded 6.1 degrees Celsius at 6:00am. But the temperature dropped to 5.7 around 9:00am, which was the lowest in the country today.

In Panchagarh's Tetulia, the Met office recorded 6.8 degree Celsius today.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department yesterday recorded the country's lowest temperature in five years at five degrees Celsius in Tentulia.