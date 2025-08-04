Rain may continue across Bangladesh for five more days: BMD

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions over the next five days, commencing 9:00am today, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

In a bulletin, the Met office further said many areas in Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions are also expected to experience similar weather during this period.

Moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at places across the country during this period, the bulletin added.

"The axis of the monsoon trough extends from Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam, passing through the northern part of Bangladesh, with an associated trough stretching to the North Bay. Monsoon is currently active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay," it said.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country.

Sunset in Dhaka is expected at 6:40pm today, and sunrise at 5:30am tomorrow, it added.

According to the extended five-day outlook, rainfall activity is expected to gradually decrease towards the end of the period.

In the last 24 hours until 6:00am today, Dhaka recorded 62mm of rainfall, with a maximum temperature of 33.3°C and a minimum of 25.0°C. Bogura recorded the highest rainfall at 119mm.

The country is likely to experience sustained monsoon activity throughout August, following a turbulent July marked by frequent rainfall, successive low-pressure systems, and intermittent heatwaves, the BMD said in its latest long-range forecast issued yesterday.

Rainfall in July exceeded the long-term average by 23.5%, setting the tone for another wet month. Authorities have urged local administrations to remain alert, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas, as active monsoon conditions continue.