Monsoon sets in: light to moderate rain likely across parts of country

Maritime ports asked to lower cautionary signal

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the country over the next 24 hours from 9:00am today, marking the onset of the monsoon season.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and temporary gusty winds are likely at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions. Moderately heavy to heavy falls are also expected in some areas within Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Both day and night temperatures may rise by 1°C to 3°C across the country, it added.

The southwest monsoon has officially set in over Bangladesh and is currently fairly active across the country and moderate over the North Bay.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low over Sherpur and adjoining Meghalaya has weakened into a low-pressure area and is now considered unimportant.

It is expected to move further north or northeast and gradually dissipate.

The Met Office has advised maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra to lower cautionary signals, as squally weather is unlikely over all maritime ports, the North Bay, and adjoining coastal areas.