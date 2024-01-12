Mild cold wave sweeping over Chuadanga, Dinajpur, Kishoreganj, Pabna

Lowest temperature recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius

A mild cold wave has been sweeping over the districts of Chuadanga, Dinajpur, Kishoreganj and Pabna and it may continue, according to the forecast of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The weather forecast has been issued for the 24 hours starting at 9:00am today.

The country's lowest temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and Nikli in Kishoreganj today, a correspondent from Chuadanga reports quoting Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of the district's Met office.

In Chuadanga the freezing wind has been blowing from the north side and the sun has not been visible since this morning, the correspondent said.

Firoz Ali, a farmer at Natipota village of the district, said, "It's very cold today. Due to the dense fog, I am very worried about the rice seedlings planted in the field."

The Met office forecast says weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

"Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may disrupt temporarily due to fog."

"Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may fall slightly over the country. Cold day condition is likely to prevail at places over the country," the forecast says.

The sun sets at 5:30pm today and rises at 6:43am tomorrow in the capital.