‘Michaung’ weakens, winter looms

Grey clouds crowding the sky. The sun yet to shine. Gloominess all around, seemingly reminding of monsoon. This weather is the impact of Cyclone Michaung, which is gradually losing its strength and turning into a depression over northeast Telangana of India.

However, the clouds are expected to clear out by Sunday, making way for the winter to arrive.

According to Dr Abul Kalam Mallik of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, all areas except Chattogram and Sylhet may become dry with partly cloudy skies after 10:00am today.

The temperature across the country is expected to drop 3-4 degrees Celsius after a few days, said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.

While Dhaka's temperature was higher than expected at 23-degree Celsius on Wednesday night, continuous light to moderate rain made it difficult for city dwellers yesterday.

Sabakat Sabri Samir, a student of Kurmitola BAF Shaheen College, had to change several modes of transport on his way to college. "Despite taking a bus, my son got drenched as the window glass was broken. I would not have sent him to college today but had no choice as he had exams," said Samir's father Shaheen Mollah.

Ashna Fabiyana, a resident of Indira Road, said she had to hire a CNG-run three-wheeler to go to college at Farmgate as she was unable to find rickshaws.

Today, light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, is likely to occur at a few places in Chattogram and Sylhet, and in one or two places in Mymensingh and Dhaka.

Weather may primarily remain dry, with temporary cloudy skies elsewhere in the country.