UNB, Dhaka
Thu Mar 28, 2024 03:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 03:08 PM

Met office predicts rains in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Met office forecast rains or thundershowers in Dhaka and six other divisions of the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary and partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

