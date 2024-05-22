Low pressure area forms over Bay

A low-pressure area has formed over the south-west Bay and adjoining west-central Bay and is likely to intensify further, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The intensifying low pressure may turn into a cyclone, meteorologists said.

BMD today also predicted rain or thundershowers likely accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in many places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; and one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions starting from 9:00am today.

Besides, a mild heatwave is sweeping over Sylhet division and the districts of Dhaka, Netrokona, Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Bagerhat, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may continue.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion the discomfort may increase, according to the BMD bulletin.

Country's highest temperature was recorded in Bagerhat's Mongla at 37.5 degree Celsius over 24 hours till 6:00am today, and the lowest temperature was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia at 22.4 degree Celsius.

In the meantime, the highest 64mm rainfall was recorded in Patuakhali.