Low-pressure area formed in the Bay

May turn into cyclone, says Met office

A low-pressure area has formed under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay and it is likely to intensify further, the Met office said.

The intensifying low pressure may turn into a cyclone, said meteorologists of Bangladesh Meteorological Department and the International Meteorological Organisation (IMO).

Its name would be "Remal" proposed by Oman. "Remal" means sand in Arabic.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for fishermen, particularly those off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, urging them to return by today due to the potential for very heavy rainfall and high winds in the central Bay of Bengal.

The IMD also said the low-pressure area is expected to move northeastwards and intensify into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow morning.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department yesterday predicted rain or thundershowers, likely accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind, in many places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions starting from 9:00am.

Besides, a mild heatwave is sweeping over Sylhet division and the districts of Dhaka, Netrakona, Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Bagerhat, Jashore, and Chuadanga and it may continue.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase, according to the BMD bulletin.

Yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius in Bagerhat's Mongla, and the lowest 22.4 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tentulia.

The highest 64mm rainfall was recorded in Patuakhali.