Heat takes a toll on expecting mothers

The ongoing heatwave has exacerbated the challenges faced by everyone in the country, but the situation has become particularly difficult for expecting mothers.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women are more prone to heat-related illnesses like exhaustion and heatstroke compared to other women.

This is because their bodies need to work harder to regulate both the mother's and the developing baby's temperatures.

As a result, the current heatwave has brought a new level of discomfort and difficulty for many expecting mothers, like first-time mother-to-be Sajida Islam Parul, a journalist due in the first week of May.

Despite already facing a high-risk pregnancy due to gestational diabetes, thyroid issues, and cystic fibrosis, Sajida has been grappling with dehydration, food aversion, and sleeplessness over the past week.

"I can't eat anything. I'm constantly thirsty, but the water is warm, and I'm sweating like crazy, leading to cold symptoms and fever. I've been strictly advised to avoid consuming cold water," she shared.

"I stay awake all night, and due to sleep deprivation, I'm noticing reduced movements in my baby. Additionally, I'm experiencing persistent skin irritation with blisters on my neck," she added.

This correspondent has spoken to 15 pregnant women for this report -- they all mentioned experiencing dehydration, sleeplessness, headaches, food aversion, constipation, and skin irritation during this heatwave.

More than three mentioned a pain in their abdomen due to constipation.

According to obstetricians and gynaecologists, expecting mothers experience increased heat due to heightened metabolic activity as they nurture a developing baby inside.

This often leads to dehydration, restlessness, urinary tract infections, constipation, fever, and other complications.

Excessive heat can also result in reduced fetal movement, potentially leading to premature labour and low birth weight in babies, cautioned the experts.

According to an analysis of 70 studies conducted since the mid-1990s and published in the British Medical Journal in 2020, for every 1 degree Celsius (1.8F) in temperature rise, the number of stillbirths and premature deliveries increases by about 5 percent.

Professor Dr Ferdousi Begum Flora, a gynaecologist and obstetrician and former president of the Obstetrical & Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB), advised expectant mothers to stay hydrated, as excessive sweating can remove salt and minerals from their bodies.

"We recommend drinking plenty of water (at least 12 glasses a day) and consuming fruit juice for non-diabetic mothers, as well as opting for liquid-rich foods," she advised.

"Additionally, expectant mothers should stay at home and take enough rest, wear loose and comfortable clothing, and do regular check-ups. If any issues arise, they should promptly seek medical attention."

Dr Ferdousi also emphasised the importance of avoiding sun exposure, unnecessary outings, and physical activities that may lead to excessive sweating.

Dr Helena Jabeen, a former senior consultant at Mohammadpur Fertility Services & Training Centre and 100 Bedded Mother and Child Hospital -- currently in PRL but still fulfilling duties -- informed The Daily Star that they have been observing that following the recent Eid holidays, many expectant mothers have come with symptoms of cold and fever, likely due to sudden changes in weather conditions.

She also recommended staying well-hydrated, wearing breathable clothing, eating small, easily digestible meals frequently throughout the day, taking showers regularly, sleeping, and avoiding prolonged sun exposure, especially at noon.

Dr Jabeen stressed the importance of seeking medical attention promptly in cases of emergencies, as heat-related issues can pose risks to pregnancy.