Deep depression formed over Northwest Bay: BMD

The low pressure system over North Bay and adjoining area moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a well-marked low first and then into a depression over Northwest Bay and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coast (near lat. 21.3°N and lon. 89.6°E) at 6:00am on Friday, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

It was likely set to move west-northwestwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on Friday afternoon.

Due to the depression over Northwest Bay and adjoining west Bengal and Bangladesh coast, all maritime ports have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary Signal No 3.

The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, centre of the depression to Assam across Southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay, read the BMD updates.

Moreover, the Met office has forecast light to moderate rain in all divisions, including Dhaka of the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Meanwhile, a mild heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and it may abate.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, according to the BMD.

Khulna's Koyra experienced the highest 92mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00am.

The country's highest temperature 37.2°C was recorded in Tetulia over the past 24 hours till 6:00pm on Thursday while the lowest temperature 20.5°C was recorded in Bandarban till 6:00am on Friday.