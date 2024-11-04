Pollution
Reuters
Mon Nov 4, 2024 10:22 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 10:26 AM

Most Viewed

Pollution

India hands out fines to owners of polluting vehicles, building sites

Reuters
Mon Nov 4, 2024 10:22 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 10:26 AM
File photo - A view from inside a fire truck, which got stuck in the traffic during an ongoing fire in some textile shops at a market area in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 13, 2024. REUTERS

Authorities in India's capital and surrounding areas handed out fines to the owners of thousands of vehicles and construction sites for infringing pollution rules, in a bid to counter a slump in air quality during the last three weeks.

New Delhi is the world's most polluted major city, Swiss group IQAir said in its live rankings.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Almost 60,000 vehicles and more than 7,500 building sites were fined, officials said, as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) rated Monday's conditions 'very poor', with a score of 373 on its index that rates levels from zero to 50 as 'good'.

As many as 54,000 of the vehicles lacked a pollution under control (PUC) certificate, showing permissible levels of emissions, the Commission for Air Quality Management said, adding that almost 3,900 more were impounded as 'overaged'.

Environmental compensation payments have been ordered for 597 sites, while 56 have been told to close.

New Delhi battles intense pollution every winter as cold air traps emissions, dust, and smoke from farm fires in the adjoining farming states of Punjab and Haryana, forcing frequent school closures and construction curbs in response.

Air quality in the region is expected to stay 'very poor' until Wednesday, the earth sciences ministry said, and is likely to range from 'very poor' to 'severe' for the subsequent six days.

The CPCB says a rating of severe, in the range of 401 and 500 on its index, affects the healthy and can have serious effects on those already suffering disease.

IQAir has rated New Delhi the world's most polluted capital for four years in a row, but poor air quality is a common winter problem across South Asia.

Rising pollution can cut a South Asian's life expectancy by more than five years, the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) said in its Air Quality Life Index last year.

Pakistan's second largest city of Lahore, which IQAir rated the world's second most polluted on Monday, has also shut primary schools for a week and urged people to stay indoors amid unprecedented pollution.

On Sunday, the provincial government said it planned talks with India to resolve the problem, blaming deteriorating air quality on pollution wafted in from its neighbour.

Related topic:
air pollution
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

2.72 lakh lives lost to pollution

Why do policymakers care so little about pollution?

7m ago
Dhaka air quality moderate today

Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning

8m ago
Dhaka air a winter hazard

Dhaka air a winter hazard

8m ago
Dhaka’s air quality 2nd worst in the world this morning

Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning

8m ago
Four Years of Dhaka Mayors: Failures stifle successes

Four Years of Dhaka Mayors: Failures stifle successes

5m ago
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন—প্রচলিত পথ ঢাকা, কলকাতা, কলম্বো বা সিঙ্গাপুর দিয়ে পণ্য পাঠানো একদিকে যেমন ব্যয়বহুল অন্যদিকে সময় সাপেক্ষ।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ফাঁপা প্রতিশ্রুতিতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে