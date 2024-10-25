Take outdated vehicles off the road in six months

Govt asks transport owners

The government yesterday set a six-month timeframe for removing all outdated vehicles from Dhaka after a meeting with transport owners.

There are 28,761 registered buses and minibuses that are over 20 years old, according to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority. Of them, 10,556 are in Dhaka.

A total of 46,481 registered trucks, lorries and other heavy vehicles have crossed 25 years. Of them, 14,683 are in Dhaka.

Removing outdated vehicles will significantly improve the air quality of Dhaka, which is crucial for safeguarding public health, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters after the meeting at Bidyut Bhaban.

"Without such action, there will soon be no breathable air left in the city," she said.

Air pollution, a major issue for the capital, is one of the greatest environmental risks to health.

With over two crore residents, Dhaka often tops the list of cities with the poorest air quality, according to Air Quality Index data.

Older vehicles tend to emit more toxic gases due to incomplete combustion of fuel. The older the vehicle, the more pollution it causes, experts said.

Besides, the old and unfit vehicles are considered one of the major reasons behind road crashes, they said.

Hasan acknowledged that people will suffer if all outdated vehicles are removed from the streets immediately.

To avoid any suffering, the government is exploring the possibility of giving loans to transport owners for procuring new vehicles or buying electric buses, she said, adding that the old vehicles could also be converted to electric-run ones.

Fouzul Kabir Khan, advisor to the road transport and bridges ministry, among others, was present at the meeting.