Govt to phase out outdated vehicles

Ministry sits with stakeholders today

The government is going to take measures to remove outdated vehicles from Dhaka city, aiming to reduce air pollution.

The road transport and bridges ministry is going to hold a meeting today with the stakeholders to devise a plan on how to drive out the vehicles from the streets, an official said.

The move came at a time when the number of outdated vehicles rose to over 75,000 across the country, according to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) data.

Besides, the environment ministry has already written to BRTA to remove buses and minibuses older than 20 years and trucks and lorries older than 25 years from the roads.

According to BRTA, 28,761 registered buses and minibuses are over 20 years old. Of them, 10,556 are in Dhaka. A total of 46,481 registered trucks, lorries, and other heavy vehicles have crossed 25 years. Of them, 14,683 are in Dhaka.

Air pollution, a major issue for the capital, is one of the greatest environmental risks to health. With over two crore residents, Dhaka often tops the list of cities with the poorest air quality, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Older vehicles tend to emit more toxic gases due to incomplete combustion of fuel. The older the vehicle, the more pollution it causes, experts said.

Besides, the old and unfit vehicles are considered one of the major reasons behind road crashes, they said.

According to BRTA's recent data, 28,761 registered buses and minibuses are over 20 years old. Of them, 10,556 are in Dhaka. A total of 46,481 registered trucks, lorries, and other heavy vehicles have crossed 25 years. Of them, 14,683 are in Dhaka.

However, many of these vehicles may not be on the road now, a BRTA official said, as they were registered long ago.

The government in 2010 issued a circular banning over 20-year-old buses and over 25-year-old trucks in the capital.

In May last year, the then government set the economic life of buses at 20 years and trucks and lorries at 25, aimed at reducing crashes and pollution.

But, amid pressure from transport associations, the government backtracked from the decision and had put on hold the order.

After the political changeover, the environment ministry on October 6 sent a letter to BRTA requesting the removal of buses and minibuses older than 20 years and trucks and covered vans older than 25 years from the roads.

Besides, the ministry has urged BRTA to make emission testing mandatory when issuing fitness certificates for old diesel-powered buses and trucks.

Amid the situation, the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry is going to hold a meeting at Bidyut Bhaban today.

The ministry's adviser, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, alongside Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, is supposed to join the meeting.

Besides, representatives from different government agencies concerned, transport associations, car importers, and sellers are supposed to join the meeting.

The meeting will discuss the overall issue regarding outdated vehicles while prioritising Dhaka, an official of the road transport and bridges ministry told this correspondent.

Talking to The Daily Star on October 21, Fouzul Kabir Khan said they will hold the meeting to take a decision on how the outdated vehicles can be removed from the streets.