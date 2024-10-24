Govt gives 6-month ultimatum to remove outdated, unfit vehicles

The government today gave six-month time to remove all outdated and unfit vehicles from Dhaka, aimed at reducing air pollution.

The deadline was set after transport owners sought time to remove the vehicles at a meeting titled "Removing Old Vehicles to Control Air Pollution in Dhaka" at Bidyut Bhaban.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told this to reporters while briefing the media on the outcome of the meeting.

According to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), 28,761 registered buses and minibuses are over 20 years old. Of them, 10,556 are in Dhaka.

A total of 46,481 registered trucks, lorries, and other heavy vehicles have crossed 25 years. Of them, 14,683 are in Dhaka.

The adviser said removal of the outdated vehicles will significantly improve air quality of Dhaka city which is crucial for protection of public health.