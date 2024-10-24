Air pollution
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 24, 2024 08:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 10:05 PM

Most Viewed

Air pollution

Govt gives 6-month ultimatum to remove outdated, unfit vehicles

Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 24, 2024 08:45 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 10:05 PM
unfit vehicles on road in Bangladesh
Star file photo

The government today gave six-month time to remove all outdated and unfit vehicles from Dhaka, aimed at reducing air pollution.

The deadline was set after transport owners sought time to remove the vehicles at a meeting titled "Removing Old Vehicles to Control Air Pollution in Dhaka" at Bidyut Bhaban.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told this to reporters while briefing the media on the outcome of the meeting.

Old, unfit vehicles running amok
Read more

Old, unfit vehicles running amok

According to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), 28,761 registered buses and minibuses are over 20 years old. Of them, 10,556 are in Dhaka.

A total of 46,481 registered trucks, lorries, and other heavy vehicles have crossed 25 years. Of them, 14,683 are in Dhaka.

The adviser said removal of the outdated vehicles will significantly improve air quality of Dhaka city which is crucial for protection of public health.

unfit vehicles on road in Bangladesh
Read more

Barring unfit vehicles an unimplementable order

Related topic:
government ultimatum to remove unfit vehiclessix-month deadline to remove outdated vehicles
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সচিবালয়ে ঢুকে বিক্ষোভের অভিযোগে গ্রেপ্তার ২৬ জন ছাত্রলীগের সঙ্গে জড়িত: পুলিশ

বুধবার সচিবালয়ের ভেতরে ঢুকে বিক্ষোভ করার অভিযোগে গ্রেপ্তার ২৬ জন ছাত্রলীগের সঙ্গে জড়িত বলে জানিয়েছে পুলিশ।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নয়াদিল্লির লুটেনস বাংলো জোনে আছেন শেখ হাসিনা

৪১ মিনিট আগে