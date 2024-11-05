Air Pollution: Govt launches action plan

What appears to be fog is actually kicked up dust on Shyampur-Narayanganj road on a sunny day. Locals of Shyampur say the dust is a menace to their neighbourhood and blamed it for people getting respiratory diseases. Photo: Amran Hossain

The government developed a National Air Quality Management Action Plan for strategic actions to tackle the sources of air pollution, improve air monitoring, and enhance enforcement mechanisms, said Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today.

It provides a roadmap for implementing stringent regulations and promoting cleaner technologies in industries, transportation, and urban development.

The adviser made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest during the launch of the action plan held at the Department of Environment in Dhaka.

She said the action plan is a part of Bangladesh's broader strategy to achieve sustainable environmental targets, with a focus on reducing the alarming levels of pollution that affect both rural and urban areas.

By prioritising cleaner air, the government reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection and the well-being of future generations, she added.

The adviser said government agencies, development partners, civil society, and the private sector must work together to ensure the effective execution of the plan.

In another event at the Department of Environment, Rizwana inaugurated a new software to automate the environmental clearance process through an online platform.

In her remarks, she said with the introduction of this new software, the DoE is bringing a smart transformation to the clearance process, making it simpler for issuance and renewal.