Environment
Staff Correspondent
Mon Sep 30, 2024 04:46 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 04:51 AM

Most Viewed

Environment

WB to give $300m for clean air project

Says environment adviser
Staff Correspondent
Mon Sep 30, 2024 04:46 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 04:51 AM
World Bank to provide $300m for clean air project: Rizwana
Photo: PID

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday announced that the World Bank will provide USD 300 million to support the Bangladesh Clean Air Project (BCAP).

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, this initiative aims to strengthen air quality management and reduce emissions from key sectors.

The project will be funded by an IDA credit, along with a potential grant for clean cooking initiatives as part of the National Air Quality Management Plan.

The adviser shared this news following a high-level meeting held at the environment ministry. Martin Raiser, vice president of the WB South Asia region, and Abdoulaye Seck, WB country director for Bangladesh, were present on the occasion.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During the meeting, the adviser also called for the WB's assistance in waste management and the restoration of Dhaka's canals to create a "blue network".

Related topic:
World Bank (WB)Bangladesh Clean Air Project (BCAP)Syeda Rizwana Hasan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

World Bank commits over $2b to support reform in Bangladesh

World Bank commits over $2b to support reform in Bangladesh

1w ago
World Bank

World Bank’s IFC investments hit record $56b in FY24

5d ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

১৫ জুলাই-৫ আগস্ট ঢাবি ক্যাম্পাসে সহিংসতায় জড়িতদের চিহ্নিতে সত্যানুসন্ধান কমিটি

কমিটিকে আগামী ৩০ কর্মদিবসের মধ্যে প্রতিবেদন জমা দিতে বলা হয়েছে।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

পাচার হওয়া অর্থ ফেরাতে টাস্কফোর্স পুনর্গঠন

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে