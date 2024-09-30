WB to give $300m for clean air project

Says environment adviser

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday announced that the World Bank will provide USD 300 million to support the Bangladesh Clean Air Project (BCAP).

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, this initiative aims to strengthen air quality management and reduce emissions from key sectors.

The project will be funded by an IDA credit, along with a potential grant for clean cooking initiatives as part of the National Air Quality Management Plan.

The adviser shared this news following a high-level meeting held at the environment ministry. Martin Raiser, vice president of the WB South Asia region, and Abdoulaye Seck, WB country director for Bangladesh, were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the adviser also called for the WB's assistance in waste management and the restoration of Dhaka's canals to create a "blue network".