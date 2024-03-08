Nature Quest: A 'tail' of wonder

A green-billed malkoha perched contently among the stems and twigs of a tree in Habiganj's Satchari National Park.

With a striking appearance, especially their green, curved beak and long, polka dotted tail -- and unique mannerisms, these birds have been captivating birders and photographers across their range – Southeast Asia and the Indian Subcontinent.

Photo: Ridwanur Rahman

Like most birds, they prefer living in forested areas and are arboreal. However, as they are not strong fliers, they depend on their agility and jumping expertise to move around their treetop homes and feed on mostly non-flying insects.

Though listed in IUCN's "Least Concern" category, these birds are constant victims of hunting, trapping and habitat degradation.