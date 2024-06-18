Environment
Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 18, 2024 10:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 10:59 PM

Environment

DSCC removes all waste on 2nd day of Eid

Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 18, 2024 10:55 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 10:59 PM
Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Hundred percent sacrificial animal waste was removed from all 75 wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Cleaning ended at 9:45pm with the removal of waste from Ward 3, DSCC spokesperson Abu Nasher told The Daily Star.

Yesterday, the DSCC started removing sacrificial animal waste from 2:00pm, which ended around 12:15am today.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh had announced plans to complete the waste disposal within 24 hours.

DSCC disposed of all waste within 10 hours and 15 minutes.

Earlier, Dhaka North City Corporation cleared all waste from 9:00am to 5:00pm, on the second day of Eid.

