Drives to stop use of polythene at superstores from Oct 1: environment adviser

Nationwide crackdown on manufacturers from Nov 1

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said that operations to stop polythene usage would begin in superstores from from October 1, followed by 10 wet markets in Dhaka from November 1.

Additionally, a nationwide crackdown on polythene manufacturers will start from November 1.

Rizwana informed this to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, deputy inspector generals of police, police commissioners, and superintendents of police at a meeting held at the ministry's conference room today.

She provided guidelines on banning plastic polythene and polypropylene bags during the meeting, where the officials joined online.

Rizwana urged the full cooperation of the administration in ensuring the success of these efforts.

The adviser also called for active involvement of all in preventing hill cutting, river encroachment, and pollution.

She stressed the harmful impacts of unchecked plastic polythene usage on the environment, explaining that it depletes soil fertility, pollutes rivers, and water bodies, and severely affects biodiversity.

Therefore, strict actions are necessary at all levels to curb the use of polythene bags, Rizwana said.

The adviser requested all administrative and police officials to take appropriate actions within their jurisdictions to stop the production, transportation, and use of polythene bags.

She remarked that coordinated efforts by the administration is key to building a polythene-free Bangladesh.

The officials present at the meeting committed to supporting the initiative and pledged to raise public awareness and enforce strict regulations in their respective areas.