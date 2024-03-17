DNCC auctions off 10-storey building for Tk 60,000

The DNCC today auctioned off an illegal 10-storey building constructed on the land of Ramchandrapur canal for Tk 60,000.

Motakabbir Ahmed, executive officer of Zone-5, conducted the open auction on March 13 and directed the highest bidder to demolish the building by March 23 and remove the debris and other material from the spot within 10 days.

According to a press release, the demolition process has been underway since March 14.

Motakabbir said around 80 percent of the building was illegally constructed on the land of Ramchandrapur canal. On February 23, that portion was destroyed in the presence of DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.

He said the owner of the building sought seven days to demolish the building but failed to do so in time."The auction was conducted in accordance with the established rules and with the consent of the owner," he added.