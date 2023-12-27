Anti-tobacco campaign: Ahsania undertakes bus branding in Dhaka

Dhaka Ahsania Mission has taken a campaign in the capital to strengthen tobacco control laws and increase public awareness through bus branding.

Dhaka South City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Md Mizanur Rahman yesterday inaugurated the bus at the DSCC Nagar Bhaban.

Dhaka South City Corporation Chief Health Officer Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) Health, and Wash Sector Director Iqbal Masud, among others, were present at that event.

DAM has undertaken six different buses under its branding initiatives with various awareness messages to strengthen tobacco control laws by highlighting the dangers of tobacco consumption among the common people.

The buses will operate on different routes in Dhaka.

While speaking at the event, Mizanur Rahman said publicity campaigns should be increased to inform the common people about the economic and health damage caused by tobacco.

Fazle Shamsul Kabir said medical expenses due to various diseases caused by tobacco use are 27 percent more than the government's revenue from tobacco.

"Annual revenue from tobacco is about Tk 22,810 crore and medical expenditure Tk 30,570 crore. The annual loss due to tobacco is about Tk 8,000 crore," he said.

He said the young generation is getting more addicted to e-cigarettes. Banning e-cigarette is a must to pull them out of this kind of addiction.

Iqbal Masud said tobacco control laws must be strengthened now to protect public health and save lives.