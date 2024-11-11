1,000 plant species added to red list for enhanced conservation: Rizwana

Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan today announced the completion of a red list featuring 1,000 plant species.

This effort aims to strengthen the conservation and management of plant species across the country.

The announcement came during a publication event of the "Red List of Plants of Bangladesh," held at the ministry's conference room at the Secretariat.

According to Rizwana, the newly developed red list has enabled a more accurate assessment of endangered species. Among the species listed, 271 are classified as minimally threatened, while 256 have insufficient data for assessment. Another 395 species are marked as vulnerable—of which five are critically endangered, 127 are endangered, and 263 are near-threatened. Additionally, 70 species fall under the nearly threatened category, with seven identified as regionally extinct.

"This initiative will guide our efforts to prioritise plant conservation, in line with the government's biodiversity goals," she said.

She further referenced, "The Encyclopedia of Flora and Fauna of Bangladesh," which has documented 3,813 plant species, underlining the need for continuous evaluation to support future conservation. The red list will serve as a crucial resource for policymakers and researchers, offering data essential for environmental stability and biodiversity protection both nationally and internationally.

Rizwana also talked about the development of specific management strategies in five protected forest areas to address the issue of invasive plant species. Research has identified 17 such species in Bangladesh, including water hyacinth and Assam liana, which present significant environmental threats. Control measures include import restrictions, commercial bans, and strategic management practices. These initiatives, she said, are vital for preserving forest ecosystems and resources.

High-ranking officials, including Additional Secretaries ASM Humayun Kabir, Fahmida Khanam and Tapan Kumar Biswas, Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury, Senior Environmental Specialist of the World Bank Ishtiaq Sobhan, and IUCN representative Sarwar Alam, were present at the event.