Sundarbans: Three-month fishing, tourism ban from June 1

Fishing in rivers and canals will be banned and tourist entry will also be prohibited in the Sundarbans for three months to boost the breeding of fish and wildlife.

The ban will remain in effect from June 1 to August 31.

This decision has been taken by the Sundarbans Forest Department, said forest officials of the Sundarbans.

Tanvir Hasan Imran, officer at the Sharankhola Forest Station, said from May 24, the issuance of entry permits (passes) for fishermen, honey collectors, and tourists to visit the forest has been suspended.

Talking to BSS, Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the East Sundarbans Division in Bagerhat, said the ban is a part of efforts to enhance the reproductive capacity of aquatic and wildlife resources.

He confirmed that no one will be allowed to enter the Sundarbans during this time.

The DFO also mentioned that a proposal has been submitted to the ministry to provide food assistance and incentives to fishermen who depend on the forest for their livelihood. The proposal is currently awaiting the ministry's decision.

Talking to the news agency, Tanzir Hasan, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the West Sundarbans Division in Khulna, said during the banned period the government will provide assistance to fishers, honey collectors, mouals and bawalis. To promote the breeding of fish, wildlife and free Sundarbans from environmental pollution, every year the authorities banned fishing in rivers and canals and tourist entry in the Sundarbans.